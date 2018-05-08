Home Nation

Youth dies, civilian death toll in Shopian encounter rises to 6 

Iqbal Bhat, who sustained a bullet injury in the abdomen, succumbed to injuries at SHMS Hospital here this morning, a police official said.

Published: 08th May 2018

In this file photo, army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The civilian death toll in Sunday's clashes between protestors and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today climbed to six after a youth succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

He said the body of the deceased youth was taken by his relatives to his native Nagbal area of Shopian for last rites.

Five civilians died on Sunday during clashes between protestors and security forces near an encounter site in Shopian while several others were injured.

Five militants including top Hibzul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder and Kashmir University professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat were killed in a gunbattle with security forces on Sunday.

 

