BJP, IPFT in fight in Tripura: CM Biplab constitutes coordination committee

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb held emergency meeting at State Guest House with the top leaders of BJP and Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) last night following fresh clash reported in Chowmanu of Longtarai valley under Dhalai district, which has left more than 20 people injured.

This was the fourth such major incident in last one month between two partners of the government.

Besides, BJP General Secretary Pratima Bhowmik and Rajib Bhattacharjee; two top leaders of IPFT â party president and Revenue Minister N C Debbarma and General Secretary and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kr Jamatia were attended the meeting where chief minister Deb sent a strong message to party workers of strong action.

"Differences of opinion, grievances and counter view of party perspectives are not unusual in the politics and partnership but it doesn't mean that the workers would engage in fight to establish superiority in power.

There is an elected government, running under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will not tolerate any such unruly activities," Deb told in the meeting.

He asked the leaders of both the parties to restrain their workers from violence otherwise; the government would take strong action against the accused without considering any political colour and belief.

The chief minister also constituted a five members coordination committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma to resolve the in fight among the party workers.

Both the general secretaries of BJP, President and General Secretary of IPFT were included in the committee.

The committee will hold meeting with the local leaders of both the parties in mixed populated areas by next one week.

According to report, IPFT workers have been attacking BJP leaders in hill areas when they refused to join in IPFT.

The BJP MLA of Korbok in Gomati district Burbo Mohan Tripura was manhandled last week allegedly by IPFT miscreants and in several other places BJP leaders were attacked.

Besides, continuing agitation for their core demand of separate Twipraland for tribal, IPFT has been demanding their adequate representation in various corporations, village committees and other government institutions, which was not filled up in two months of the government.

Police said, at least 23 political activists of BJP and IPFT were injured in a bloody clash at Chailengtha CRPF camp in Longtharai Valley yesterday following a dispute over alleged that interference of BJP in IPFT's organisational matter in Chowmanu assembly constituency.

Hundreds of IPFT supporter blockaded Chawmanu-Maynama road demanding BJP MLA of Chowmanu Shambu Lal Chakma must come to address their grievance but he did not turn up.

As blockade continues, IPFT MLA of Raima Valley constituency rushed to Maynama tried his best to agitation to get rolled out.