CBI gets time to get sanction to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad, others in IRCTC case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today granted three weeks to CBI to procure sanction from concerned authorities to prosecute an accused in a graft case against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav relating to the allotment of IRCTC hotels.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the CBI to get the required nod till June 1 to prosecute Additional Member of Railway Board, B K Agarwal, who was then the group general manager of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The CBI, meanwhile, submitted various documents related to the case before the court.

The agency had on April 16 filed a charge sheet against two companies and 12 people in the case.

Besides Yadav and his family members, former union minister Prem Chand Gupta, his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then Managing Director of IRCTC P K Goyal and then IRCTC Director Rakesh Saxena, were also named in the charge sheet.

Others named in the charge sheet, include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited, have also been named as accused companies in the charge sheet.

The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurugram in connection with the case.

The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420) under IPC and corruption, the CBI had said.