Chhattisgarh class 10 and 12 board exams: Girls outshine boys

By PTI

RAIPUR: Girls outshone boys in the results of class 10 and class 12 examinations announced today by the Chhattisgarh State Board of Education (CGBSE).

The overall pass percentage of students of class 12 and class 10 stood at 77% and 68.04%, respectively.

The results were announced by School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap in presence of senior officials of his department.

This was for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on the same day.

For class 12, the pass percentage for girls and boys stood at 79.40% and 74.45%, respectively, while for class 10 it stood at 69.44% for girls and 66.42% for boys.

Out of 2,73,013 students who had registered for the CGBSEHigher Secondary School Certificate Examination(class 12), a total of 2,70,043 students, including1,31,234 boys and 1,38,809 girls, actually appeared for the exam.

"A total of 2,07,111 students, i.e 77%, passed the exam," Kashyap said.

Likewise, out of total 3,88,566 regular students who had registered for the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (class 10) this year, a total of 3,81,737 students, including 2,05,190 girls, actually appeared in the examination.

"A total of 2,58,573 students (68.04%) passed the (class 10) exam," Kashyap said.

However, boys outperformed girls in the merit lists of both the examinations.

Seventeen out of total 30 students who figured on the merit list for class 10 are boys.

Similarly, 20 out of 29 students who made it to the merit list of class 12 are boys.

In the class 12th exam, Shiv Kumar Pandey of Vandana Public School in Simga secured the top position scoring 98.40% marks.

Sandhya Kaushik ofMohanti HMHS School in Bilaspur district finished second with 97.40%.

Subham Gandharva of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta of Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai, bagged the third position scoring 97.20% marks.

In class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33%.

Mansi Mishra (98%) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67%) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.