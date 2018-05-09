Divestment of 21 sugar mills under CBI scanner, CAG indicts over a dozen IAS officers for irregularities

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged high profile disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in Mayawati regime in 2010-11, may spell trouble for the BSP chief as the deal had incurred a loss of Rs 2,000 crore to the state exchequer with the role of over a dozen senior bureaucrats under scanner.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the controversial deal, on the basis of which the present dispensation recommended a CBI probe, has raised questions over the role played by over a dozen IAS officers, including two retired Chief Secretaries.

At the same time, in one of the biggest indictments of the state bureaucracy, the report, the copy of which is with TNIE, hints at connivance and lack of due diligence in the sale, during the BSP rule in 2011, leading to huge financial losses to the state. Notably, senior most IAS officers, who were calling the shots in BSP government, were the core group on disinvestment enjoying the faith of the then cabinet committee.



The CAG reports concludes that the officers had dubious role in selection of advisors and valuers, in undervaluing land of 21 sugar mills up for sale, undervaluing plant and machinery, stamps for the registry of the same land in favour of the purchasers, framing policies suiting the bidders and other irregularities while clinching the deal.

Interestingly, the report mentions the names of neither the then CM Mayawati nor her cabinet secretary late Shashank Shekhar Singh as the decision for disinvestment was approved by the cabinet.

The report though does not challenges disinvestment but points at mass irregularities at different levels in the implementation of the policy and also indicates undue favours to the bidders from time to time by making changes in the policy.



In fact, the then state government had decided to sell the loss making units as it did not have funds for their modernisation. The decision to sell the sugar mills was taken in 2007 and Pradeshiya Industrial Investment corporation of Uttar Pradesh (PICUP) was made the nodal agency for the entire process.

Cabinet committee on disinvestment (CCD), Core group of secretaries on disinvestment (CGD), Consultative Evaluation Committee (CEC) and consultative monitoring committee (CMC) were also set up to carry out the process. The CGD was most powerful while the other committees had subsidiary role.



Majority of the IAS officers, including the then chief secretary, additional cabinet secretary and principal secretary were members of the different committees formed to carry out the process. The CAG report had been tabled in Assembly during Akhilesh regime but no action was initiated by him. However, one of the two Chief Secretaries, has reportedly offered to turn approver in the case to bring the things to light.