Father of Chennai tourist who died in Kashmir stone-pelting repeatedly told not to reveal details to media

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Father of the 22-year-old Thirumani said that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had apologised to him and told him that she was very sad with what had happened to his.

When asked about his son’s trip details to Jammu and Kashmir, Rajavelu said that certain government officials had told him not to reveal the details to anyone. He also claimed that the family was in the control room till 8 pm on Monday.

“Yesterday (on Monday) Mehbooba Mufti met us. She said the incident has saddened her and as the Chief Minister of State she apologized to me. She also said that I don’t need to seek for any help from Chennai since her government will do all the needful,” Rajavelu told Express while waiting at the New Delhi airport to leave for Chennai. He along with other family members were accompanying Thirumani’s body.

He claimed that to prevent any interaction with the media, he along with his family were in the police control room till 8 pm.

I have been asked not to share any details. From the control room we were escorted to the airport by police. “On the way, a scuffle broke out. At the Delhi airport also, officials directed me not to talk to the media and share any tour details.”