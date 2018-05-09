Girls outshine boys in Class 10, 12 Chhattisgarh board exams

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Girls have yet again outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 state board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Enrolled students can check their results on the official websites www.cgbse.nic.in or www.cgbse.net.

The state school education minister Kedar Kashyap who announced the results stating that the girl students have consistently excelled in their academic performance over the years. He congratulated the successful students for accomplishing good results and appreciated the department’s effort for timely compilation of marks and grades.

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 68.04 % and that of Class 12 remained at 77 %.

Aroung 69.40 % girls passed the Class 10 exam against the 66% of boys.

Similarly 79.40 % girls passed as against the 74.45 % of boys in Class 12.

Yagyesh Singh Chouhan from Jashpur district scoring 98.33 % secured first rank in Class X while the first position in Class XII was bagged by Shiv Kumar Pandey with 98.40 % from Baloda bazar district. Both toppers hail from the backward districts of the state.

This is first time the results of both the board examinations held in the month of February-March were declared on the same day.

The results of 6 lakh 71 thousand students who appeared in both the exams were released by the Board. Over 3 lakh 97 thousand and around 2 lakh 73 thousand students wrote the board examinations of Class 10th and Class 12th respectively.