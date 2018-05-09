Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions lifted in downtown after three days, Jamia gates open

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life returned to normal in Srinagar on Wednesday, after a three-day strike to protest the civilian death and militant killings on Saturday and Sunday in the valley.

The separatists have urged people to resume their normal activities after the strike.

Main gates of historic Jamia masjid, which also remained closed for the past three days to prevent any demonstrations, are open today.

Police said there are no restrictions in any part of the Srinagar city.

However, additional security forces and state police personnel remained deployed at some sensitive places to maintain law and order, police said.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in the areas falling under five stations of M R Gunj, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Rainwari and Nowhatta to maintain law and order.

Similarly, restrictions have also been imposed in some areas under police station Kralkhud in old city and Maisuma in civil lines.

All roads leading to Jamia Masjid in Srinagar are open as security forces had removed barbed wire.

Bulletproof vehicles which were parked in the middle of some roads to prevent any traffic movement have also been withdrawn.

Normal activities resumed in the downtown as people came out of their houses in large numbers to purchase essentials.

Milkmen and vegetable sellers could also be seen busy selling their products.

Local bread-makers have also opened their shops.

However, security forces had to burst teargas and PAVA shells to disperse demonstrators who pelted stones when they (security forces) were withdrawing last night.

Clashes continued till late in the night at several places.

People living on both sides of the Nallahmar finally had sigh of relief as security forces deployed to strictly implement restrictions have been withdrawn.

Similar restrictions imposed in Khanyar, Rainawari and Malkha have also been withdrawn.

Large number of paramilitary forces and state police personnel remained deployed to maintain law and order in areas under police station Kralhud in the old town and Maisuma.

Large number of security forces could be seen deployed on Moulana Azad road which is being used by VIPs, including Chief Minister to reach civil secretariat.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Omar and Malik, had last night urged people to resume normal activities after three days strike.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including a top commander and Assistant professor of Kashmir University, who had joined the outfit last week, were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Sunday.

Later, six civilians were also killed in security force action on demonstrators in south Kashmir.