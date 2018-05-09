Home Nation

JD(U) seeks bypoll in view of Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha

The Janata Dal (United) today urged the Election Commission to hold bypoll to a Bihar Rajya Sabha seat, following the disqualification of its rebel leader, Sharad Yadav.

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United) today urged the Election Commission (EC) to hold bypoll to a Bihar Rajya Sabha seat, following the disqualification of its rebel leader, Sharad Yadav, from the Upper House of Parliament, saying that according to the rules, the vacancy must be filled within six months.

Yadav had moved the Delhi High Court against his disqualification by the Rajya Sabha chairman in December last year.

A JD(U) delegation, which included its leader in the Upper House, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, and secretary general K C Tyagi, pointed out in a memorandum submitted to the EC that the court had ordered that Yadav would continue to get his salary and other perks, but not stayed his disqualification.

"The commission is under a legal obligation to hold election to the Rajya Sabha seat within six months from the date the vacancy arises," the memorandum said.

The Nitish Kumar-led party noted that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had disqualified Yadav as well as Ali Anwar Ansari on the grounds of their "anti-party" activities, but while the EC had filled the vacancy caused by Ansari's departure, it was yet to do so in Yadav's case.

Ansari's disqualification came barely a few months before his term was to end, while Yadav's tenure would have lasted till 2022.

Both the JD(U) MPs had opposed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to break the party's alliance with the RJD and Congress and join hands with the BJP.

They had also attended an RJD rally in Patna, following which the JD(U) had sought their disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

