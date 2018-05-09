Kathua municipal council official suspended for not preventing encroachment

By PTI

JAMMU: A senior official of the Kathua municipal council was suspended today for his alleged failure to prevent encroachments in the town on Jammu-Pathankot highway, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria ordered suspension of Inspector, local municipal council, for negligence and dereliction of duty, the official said.

He said the action against the officer has been taken in view of his alleged failure to prevent encroachments going on unabated in Kathua district.

On Police Line road, many shops are under construction and have come up without any permission.

A service station has also come up without permission in the residential area, the spokesman said quoting an order issued by Khajuria.

He said the official would remain attached with Deputy Commissioner's office Kathua during the suspension period.