Punjab Board Class X results: Ludhiana's Gurpreet Singh tops with 98 per cent

The complete result will be uploaded on the Punjab School Education Board website on Wednesday.

Published: 09th May 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

LUDHIANA: The merit list for the class tenth examination of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was declared on Tuesday, with Ludhiana boy Gurpreet Singh topping the exams.

A student of Shri Harikrishan Sahib School in Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh secured 98 percent in the exams.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the results came as a surprise to him as he did not expect to bag the top spot.

"I am happy and quite surprised to know that I have topped the exams. I want to thank all my teachers," he said, amid the celebration by his parents and relatives, on his achievement.

The complete result will be uploaded on the PSEB website on Wednesday. (ANI)

