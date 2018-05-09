Shiv Sena backs Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his desire to become Prime Minister

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a concealed barb aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday supported Congress President Rahul Gandhi over expression of his desire to become Prime Minister. The party also criticized the BJP for importing candidate from the Congress for Palghar lok Sabha bypoll.

"In democracy anyone can desire to become Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi has rightfully done so. Nobody has business to criticize him for that," Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said.

"Those who are criticizing Rahul for expression of his desire, should defeat him in the polls instead of criticizing him," Raut said without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raut also said that though the Congress lost due to specific conditions in 2014, but the party is still a major pan-India force. "The UPA members would decide their prime ministerial candidate, though for us even Sharad Pawar is a suitable candidate," he added.

Modi, Jaitley, Advani too have capabilities to become Prime Mnister, Raut said.

Meanwhile, NCP preident Sharad Pawar, while speaking at Satara, said that since Congress is spread all over the country and a mood of change is palpable, there is nothing wrong in Rahul trying to projecting himself as the Prime Minister.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut also criticized BJP for importing candidate from the Congress for Palghar Lok Sabha by poll. "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the seat belonged to the BJP. But, the very act of having to import candidate shows that it was never theirs," he said.

"Fadnavis also expected cooperation from the Shiv Sena. But, for Shiv Sena to extend cooperation they will have to withdraw their candidate," Raut added.

"This is the time for the Shiv Sena to show its strength," he said.