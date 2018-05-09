Home Nation

Strong action against those involved in AMU campus violence: District Magistrate

The district administration today warned that strong action will be taken against those involved in the AMU campus violence on May 2.

Earlier this week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the Jinnah portrait matter. (File | PTI)

ALIGARH: The district administration today warned that strong action will be taken against those involved in the AMU campus violence on May 2, when a row broke over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"The magisterial probe which is currently being conducted has identified all those who indulged in hooliganism and violence in all the incidents which took place between May 2-8, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

"Strong and exemplary action will be taken against those involved in the violence," he said in a statement.

Singh said the videographic evidence is helping the authorities identify those who played an active role in all incidents.

AMU students clashed with the police on May 2 demanding action against right-wing protesters who had earlier entered the campus demanding the removal of the Pakistan founder's picture hanging on the walls of the student union office for decades.

They alleged that the police had let off the Hindu Yuva Vahini protesters they had detained.

The police said they had arrested two youths later.

The district authorities said today they will make sure that those responsible for any act of vandalism are charged under the most severe provisions of the law so that it serves as a "deterrent to everybody in the future".

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni said in a statement that several AMU student union leaders had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by name in their speeches during their continuing dharna.

He said this was a clear indication that the agitation at the AMU had acquired a "political angle".

He said that anyone who tries to disturb the peace of the city now would not be spared and warned student union leaders against any unlawful activity during the dharna.

Referring to an attempt by the student union leaders last evening to organise a human chain protest, the SSP said, "If the students had tried to move out of the AMU campus, they would have been dealt with under the law because section 144 has been imposed."

The row erupted last week when BJP MP Satish Gautam objected to Jinnah's portrait in the student union office.

The University had then reminded that portrait of all life members of the student union had been put up there.

