Suicide among the jawans: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb asked to conduct psycho test of security men

CM has directed DGP A K Shukla to go for psychological counseling of the security personnel deployed in the state and to understand the main problem that triggers killing and suicide among jawans.

Published: 09th May 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (File | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb directed DGP A K Shukla to go for psychological counseling of the security personnel deployed in the state and to understand the main problem that triggers killing and suicide among the jawans recently.

Upset over the killing of three family members by a fugitive TSR jawan who then committed suicide yesterday morning in Subhasnagar in southeast of Agartala Deb ordered DGP to conduct an inquiry into how the TSR jawan during his leave period had fled from the battalion headquarter with a insas rifles and how this morning he arrived at his home to wipe out his wife and two children.

The father of the demented jawan and some villagers also expressed astonishment over the fact that the killer jawan was a known psychiatric patient who had also been taken outside the state by his family for treatment and, in spite of this, how he could disappear from his place of posting with an arm.

The demented jawan was morbidly suspicious of his wife who bore a good moral character, as confirmed by her father in law and the guilt jawan's father.

Notably, there were reports of at least 5/6 such incidents involving the TSR jawans in different parts of the state recent past.

Biplab Kumar Deb asked the DGP to seriously go into the matter and file a detailed report suggesting corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He himself will also try to visit all the TSR battalions and try to understand their problems to take corrective measures.

Deb also said that the state government will provide any help that the family may seek in consequence of this massive tragedy.

The DGP will soon start his investigation and file a detailed report after taking feedback from the ground level.

