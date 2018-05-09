Two BSF jawans killed in IED blast in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guwahati: Suspected militants triggered an IED blast, killing two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injuring two civilians, including a woman, in Manipur on Wednesday.



Official sources said the explosion took place at around 2 pm beside the Imphal-Dimapur highway.

The BSF jawans were outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp when the blast took place.

They sustained splinter injuries and succumbed to their injuries in the hospital later. Both were of constable rank.



The police said the two civilians – a local shopkeeper and a woman – were in a critical condition. So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.