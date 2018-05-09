Home Nation

Two BSF jawans killed in IED blast in Manipur

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an IED blast outside their camp in Manipur today, a senior official said.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:43 PM

File Image of BSF Jawans for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guwahati: Suspected militants triggered an IED blast, killing two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injuring two civilians, including a woman, in Manipur on Wednesday.

Official sources said the explosion took place at around 2 pm beside the Imphal-Dimapur highway.

The BSF jawans were outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp when the blast took place.

They sustained splinter injuries and succumbed to their injuries in the hospital later. Both were of constable rank.

The police said the two civilians – a local shopkeeper and a woman – were in a critical condition. So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Comments

