Uttar Pradesh: Woman who alleged sexual assault by BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma's son, claims threat to life

The victim, who is demanding justice from past five years, had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure action against the accused.

Published: 09th May 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The woman who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Roshanlal Verma's son Manoj Verma of sexually assaulting her on Wednesday claimed that she has been receiving death threats.

Roshanlal is MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency.

According to the lawyer of the victim, Avdhesh Singh, "Goons barged into the victim's residence and threatened her to withdraw her complaint, saying they would kill her if she didn't step back."

The victim, who is demanding justice from past five years, had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure action against the accused.

This comes after BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's alleged involvement in Unnao rape case.

The incident grabbed attention when the alleged victim made an attempt to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's residence. 

