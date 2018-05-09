Home Nation

Validity of parliamentary committee reports can't be challenged: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today ruled that the validity of parliamentary committee reports cannot be challenged or questioned in courts.

Published: 09th May 2018 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today ruled that the validity of parliamentary committee reports cannot be challenged or questioned in courts.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also said that courts can refer to parliamentary reports for statutory interpretation in accordance with law.

The bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said the court can take judicial notice of parliamentary committee reports but their validity cannot be challenged.

The bench said the Constitution envisages separation of power among the three organs of democracy and the court has to "strike a balance between legislature and judiciary".

Relying on parliamentary committee reports in judicial proceedings does not impinge on parliamentary privileges, the apex court said.

The court was hearing two PILs filed by activist Kalpna Mehta and the Sama-Resource Group for Women and Health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
parliamentary committee CJI Dipak Misra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Election Commission, Law Commission likely to discuss simultaneous polls next week

J-K: Ten, including four LeT militants held for alleged involvement in Baramulla attack

Kashmir University students protest professor's killing

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja