When 'Angad' Shivraj Singh Chouhan deflated 'Ravan' Kamal Nath's ego

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan features as ‘Angad’ and Congress state chief Kamal Nath is ‘Ravan’ in a video that went viral in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Promptly, the Congress lodged a complaint with the police against Chouhan, BJP IT cell in-charge Shivraj Singh Dabi and BJP state president Rakesh Singh. The ruling BJP accused the Opposition of running away from issue-based politics.

The one-minute video was reportedly tweeted by Dabi on Monday evening. The video begins with excerpts of BJP chief Amit Shah’s recent speech where he tells party workers that BJP and its government are like Angad, who cannot be dislodged by anyone. Chouhan dressed as Angad perches his foot firmly at the court of Kamal Nath who is dressed as Ravan. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jeetu Patwari and Arun Yadav are shown as courtiers. The Congress chief and his fellow colleagues are seen unable to move the foot of Chouhan.

Taking strong objection, a Congress team submitted a complaint to MP police’s cyber cell in Bhopal on Tuesday. The team led by JP Dhanopiya alleged that the morphed video was first posted on social media by MP IT cell in-charge Shivraj Singh Dabi at around 7 pm on Monday.

“Posting the morphed video on social media amounts to disrespect to the Ramayana as well as defaming senior Congress leaders by showing them at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s foot,” said Congress state spokesperson NS Saluja.

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal denied any BJP role in entire episode. “Congress doesn’t believe in politics based on issues like development and governance, which is why it’s raking such episodes,” said Agrawal.

He admitted that Dabi is a BJP member. “Congress is free to complain to police about any individual, but dragging the CM and state BJP chief’s name in the complaint is hilarious.”