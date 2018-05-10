Abducted boy rescued, 5 arrested in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: An abducted boy was rescued and five of his abductors were arrested on Thursday morning here, the police said.

Sunny Kumar, a Class 9 student was abducted in Saran district two days ago and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh for his release from his father, a contractor, and threatened to kill the boy if the amount was not paid soon.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said a joint police team of Patna and Saran rescued Sunny. "Police raided a lodge in Bahadurpur locality here, rescued the boy, arrested five abductors and seized arms," said Maharaj.

According to the police officials, the abductors had kept Sunny in a room of a lodge. Sunny was kidnapped when he was returning home after school. The abductors were living in the lodge disguised as students.

Earlier this week a minor girl, a Class 3 student of a private school, was abducted in broad daylight by criminals in Purnea district. The abducted girl was the daughter of a businessman. However, the police rescued the girl within six hours and arrested the abductors.

Over a dozen cases of abduction have been reported in the state in 2018.

In January, a 16-year-old boy, son of a property dealer, was kidnapped for ransom and was later found murdered.