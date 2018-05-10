Home Nation

BJP announces candidates for Gondia-Bhandara, Palghar bypolls

Bye-election to Gondia-Bhandara Lok Sabha seat was necessitated following the resignation of MP Nana Patole and his subsequent quitting from the BJP.

A representational image of BJP flag.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today announced Hemant Patle and Rajendra Gavit as party candidates for the Gondia-Bhandara and Palghar Lok Sabha by-polls in Maharashtra, respectively.

The bypolls are scheduled to be held on May 28.

Palghar MP Chintaman Wanga from the BJP had died in January this year.

The contest in Palghar is expected to be an interesting one as the Shiv Sena has chosen Wanga's son Srinivas to be the party candidate for the by-poll.

The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Damu Shingda from the seat, while the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a local party dominant in the belt, has fielded Baliram Jadhav.

Today is the last date of filing of nominations for the bypoll.

Counting of votes will take place on May 31.

BJP Lok Sabha by poll Maharashtra Gondia-Bhandara Palghar

