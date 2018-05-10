CBI files case against 40 in Army recruitment scam

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case in an alleged scam wherein 34 persons were recruited into the Indian Army on the basis of bogus documents with the connivance of middlemen and Army officials posted at the Army HQ Recruiting Office in Lucknow.

The CBI had filed a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the matter in 2017, and on Tuesday the investigative agency filed a case against 40 persons on the basis of the PE report.

The recruitment drive in question was held from August 3 to 16, 2017 at the Kanpur Cantonment for residents of Auraiya, Barabanki, Kannauj, Gonda, Banda, Hamirpur and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. The CBI has said that the 34 candidates got selected on the basis of fake domicile certificates which showed them as residents of Hamirpur district, whereas all of them are residents of western districts of UP.

The FIR says 40 persons faced charges, in the PE, in connection with fraudulent recruitment of Army personnel. The accused are under training in the Army and may soon face action.

The PE was registered against “unknown officers of Headquarter Recruiting Office, Indian Army, Lucknow, and unknown private persons” on December 12, 2017 “on the basis of source information in the matter of selection and appointment of 34 candidates in Indian Army on the basis of false and bogus documents in HQ Recruiting Office, Indian Army, Lucknow, showing themselves the residents of district Hamirpur (UP),” the probe agency said in the FIR.

The domicile certificates in question were purportedly issued by the sub-divisional magistrate’s office, Hamirpur.

According to the FIR, the 34 candidates got selected “in connivance with the touts/middlemen and unknown officials of Head Quarter, Recruiting Office, Lucknow”, for the posts of soldiers for technical, general duty, sentry duty, clerical duty and medical duty in the Army.

According to the CBI, no arrest has been made, but soon the accused will be asked to join the investigation.