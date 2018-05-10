Home Nation

Centre to tread cautiously on ceasefire proposal in Jammu and Kashmir 

The Centre seems not too keen about initiating a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir as of now as the situation is not conducive and such an exercise in 2000 did not give the desired results.

Published: 10th May 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Indian army soldiers patrolling the LOC near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre seems not too keen about initiating a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir as of now as the situation is not conducive and such an exercise in 2000 did not give the desired results, officials said here.

They said there was no guarantee that the Pakistan-based terrorist groups would reciprocate if the Centre agrees to the state government's request for a ceasefire.

Recalling the Non Initiation of Combat Operations (NICO), announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in 2000, a senior government functionary said there was a major terror attack at the Srinagar airport during the crucial four-month period 18 years ago, and the announcement of such a decision now may be termed as a "weakness" in the current situation in the state.

"Almost all terrorist groups operating in the valley in 2000 had rejected the government offer. Many still recall that during the four-month period, terrorists were roaming freely in Kashmir. Is there any guarantee that such a situation would not repeat now," the official said requesting anonymity.

Six terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba had attacked the Srinagar airport when the ceasefire was in force in 2000 in which two security personnel and two civilians were killed.

All six terrorists were also killed in the retaliatory firing.

Another official described the prevailing situation in Kashmir valley as "turbulent" where nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred in last four months and civilians were often seen coming out to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.

Under such circumstances, announcement of a ceasefire may be seen as "weakness" on the part of the government, the official said and cited a series of brazen militant attacks including the killing of eight Amarnath pilgrims last year.

The official, however, asserted that it would be a political decision and would be taken at the highest level of the government.

After an all-party meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that the central government should consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state starting from Ramzan in mid-May till the completion of the Amarnath yatra in August.

"Everyone (all parties) agreed that we should appeal to the Centre to consider a ceasefire like the unilateral ceasefire in (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's time in Ramzan (later this month) till Amarnath yatra and Eid," she said.

Mehbooba said a ceasefire would provide relief to the people and help create a better atmosphere in the state.

"The Centre should think on these lines so that the common people get some relief because they are facing many difficulties due of encounters, crackdowns and search operations," she said.

The valley has witnessed the killing of over 55 militants including at least 27 locals this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

24 Bangladeshi youths with suspected terror links held in Tripura

Maharashtra cop caught on camera extorting money from tourist at Ellora Caves

SC refuses to pass any order on promotion of ED official probing Aircel-Maxis deal case

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies