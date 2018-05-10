Former Maharashtra CM Chhagan Bhujbal returns home amidst speculations of major political stir

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Senior NCP leader and the OBC face of the party Chhagan Bhujbal, who was granted bail last week in a money laundering case, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday amidst speculations of major political developments in the state.

However, Bhujbal chose to return to his residence in Western Mumbai suburb of Santacruze while categorically saying that the doctor has advised him not to stress himself.

“I’ve promised my doctor that I shall not stress myself much,” he told the media. “I’ve also been advised not to give too many bytes to the media,” he jokingly said.

While speaking to media, Bhujbal praised the Shiv Sena for supporting him while he was in jail. He also tried to put to rest the news regarding rift between him and his party president Sharad Pawar by saying that Pawar was first to call him after he was granted bail.

Bhujbal, who started his political career with the Shiv Sena, is known for his oratory and the aggressive style of politics that always made his opponents fear. After leaving Shiv Sena in early ‘90s he was the loan Congress leader during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule in the state in between 1995-99 who brought the government to knees in the assembly several times.

In a recent editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Bhujbal was slammed for his efforts to arrest Balasaheb Thackeray while he was the home minister but it also praised him for his virtues. Bhujbal’s son Pankaj too met Uddhav recently. All these developments hint at Bhujbal’s possible re-entry into Shiv Sena, people have said.

Bhujbal, who had tried to form a mega OBC front along with BJP’s Gopinath Munde in the last decade, might try to build some such equation to show his strength, political observers say. However, while he himself denied any such possibility, his son told the media that he would need some rest and will have to be operated upon for an ailment of pancreas to be completely fit for the hectic politics.

