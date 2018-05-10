Home Nation

Four killed, ten injured in truck-jeep collision in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Police sources said that some devotees were going to Vindhyachal temple from Mohammadabad area when a speeding truck, coming from opposite direction, collided with their jeep.

By UNI

JAUNPUR: Four pilgrims, including two women, were killed and ten others injured in a truck-jeep collision in Madiyahun area here early on Thursday morning.

Police sources here said that some devotees were going to Vindhyachal temple from Mohammadabad area when a speeding truck, coming from opposite direction, collided with their jeep at around 0300 hrs.

Four people, including jeep driver and two women pilgrims, died on the spot in the accident while 10 others were severely injured and rushed to district hospital, where three of them were stated to be critical.

The deceased were yet to be identified, the sources said.

