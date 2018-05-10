Home Nation

Green light to NGOs for citing House panel reports during court proceedings

NGOs frequently file PILs to rely on parliamentary standing committee reports that are often critical of the government, to seek relief for people under welfare schemes.

Published: 10th May 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a ruling that is set to give a boost to NGOs, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the arguments and findings of parliamentary committee reports can be cited, but not challenged, during court proceedings, adding it would not violate parliamentary privilege.

NGOs frequently file PILs to rely on parliamentary standing committee reports that are often critical of the government, to seek relief for people under welfare schemes. The court’s ruling will help organisations collect evidence in various cases as parliamentary committees have easy access to ‘relevant material’.

In its 338-page verdict, a five-judge bench made it clear that the veracity and conclusions of reports by such committees can’t be questioned in court. “There is separation of power among three organs of democracy and court has to strike balance between legislature and judiciary.” The constitution bench, headed by CJI Dipak Misra, had in Nov 2017 reserved its judgment in the case.

The issue had arisen during the hearing of a PIL alleging irregularities in how pharma companies were conducting clinical trials for prevention of cervical cancer on nearly 24,000 tribal girls in AP and Gujarat.
It was alleged that the Drug Controller General of India granted licence for the vaccines without adequate research on their safety and efficacy, and the health ministry did not inquire into their licensing as sought by a standing committee. The petitioners tried to quote a standing committee report, which found irregularities and illegalities in the way the studies were sanctioned and carried out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court NGOs parliamentary standing committee reports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants to make youth wings poll-savvy

CBI files case against 40 in Army recruitment scam

Police arrest four Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras, six others for civilian killings

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona