Halt security operations during Ramadan, Amarnath Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

An All Party Meeting came against the backdrop of the death of a 22-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu, whose vehicle was targeted by stone-pelters.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The All Party Meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing volatile security situation in the Valley, decided to push for a unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramadan and Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

“It was the unanimous decision of all during the All Party Meeting that the Central government should consider a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramadan and Amarnath Yatra so that common people get some relief from encounters and cordon and search operations,” Mehbooba told reporters after the conclusion of the meeting.

“The Central government should follow former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s unilateral Ramadan ceasefire initiative of 2000,” she said. The holy month of Ramadan is likely to start next week. Terming the PDP-BJP’s Common Minimum Programme named Agenda of Alliance as a “visionary document, Mehbooba said, “Every party in the meeting said why was the Agenda of Alliance, which has a roadmap on talks, confidence building measures, opening of roads, transfer of power projects, political resolution, reconciliation and selfreliance, not implemented”.

“Parties felt that if it was implemented, the situation in the state can improve and change.” Mehbooba said during the meeting, it was suggested that an all-party delegation be sent to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him about the emerging challenges in the state and the urgent need to reach out to people in the light of his last Independence Day speech. She said during the meeting, every participant expressed concern over the killings and the situation in the Valley.

“The youth are taking to arms, there is stone-pelting. A tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed. The Kashmir situation was discussed threadbare,” she said. Earlier, addressing the meeting, Mehbooba asked all political leaders to rise above party politics and play a role in giving the youth of the state a safe and secure future. Meanwhile, moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the meeting as “nothing more than a farce to mislead people (of Kashmir) into believing that they are serious or can do something to bring people out of the current oppressive state.” He said the fact remains that it is these very parties and people, who are responsible for the misery and massacres in Kashmir.

“The extreme repressive situation that we are facing for the past seventy years in general and thirty years in particular is due to these parties,” he said. The meeting was attended by all major political parties, including the Congress, which had boycotted the meeting called by Mehbooba in June 2017.

Urgent need

The All Party Meeting came against the backdrop of the death of a 22-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu, whose vehicle was targeted by stone-pelters.

During the meeting, it was suggested that an all-party delegation be sent to New Delhi to meet the PM and apprise him about the emerging challenges in J&K and the urgent need to reach out to people.

