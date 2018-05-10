Home Nation

IAF successfully conducts online test for recruiting airmen

The online examination was successfully conducted at 439 centres spread over 102 cities across the country from May 3-6.

Published: 10th May 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force successfully conducted scheduled test for airmen recruitment (STAR) online last week for the first time, the IAF said in a statement today.

A total of 4,09,169 candidates had registered for the online examination for airmen.

The online examination was successfully conducted at 439 centres spread over 102 cities across the country from May 3-6.

This included over 100 centres in the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and states which have limited representation in the IAF.

Over 80 per cent of the candidates were allotted centres of their first choice.

The statement said 3,20,678 candidates (78.37 per cent) out of those who had registered appeared for the online test.

The exam was conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Pune, an organisation functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"This is the first instance of any of the three services undertaking selection tests online. This makes it easier for candidates across the country to appear for selection accommodating a wider choice of candidates, without having to apply an early filtration necessary in the earlier selection process," the statement added.

In the earlier manual pattern of tests, despite the IAF receiving over four lakh applications, owing to the limitations of testing capacity at the Airmen Selection Centres, only 80,000 to 1 lakh candidates could be called to undergo the written test.

Candidates were, therefore, screened out based on their Class 12 marks, thus denying opportunity to otherwise eligible candidates, the statement added.

In the online test format, all eligible candidates applying for STAR would be tested at examination centres closest to their place of residence.

This would imply a near eight fold increase in the number of candidates who would be tested annually.

"The IAF stands to gain from the larger pool of candidates to choose from, while offering a level playing field to all eligible candidates," the statement added.

The initiative is part of the air headquarters policy to reach out to the best talent to man and service the technology intensive platforms that equip the IAF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
airmen recruitment Indian Air Force IAF Indian Air Force recruitment IAF recruitment exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Uttar Pradesh: Woman who accused BJP MLA's son of raping her threatens to immolate herself

Maharashtra​ man hangs self over erroneous power bill of Rs 8.64 lakh

National Commission of Minorities orders police protection to Josna Sibi

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies