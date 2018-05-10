Lalu Prasad Yadav granted 3 days parole to attend son's marriage

By PTI

RANCHI: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving prison sentence following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was today granted three days parole to attend his son's wedding in Patna, Inspector General of Prison Harsh Mangla said today.

His parole has been granted for three days, the IG (Prison) told PTI here.

However, the IG Prison was not categorical about the effective date of parole and said it depended upon when the jail authorities would release him.

Prasad's elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage with daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai is scheduled on May 12 in Patna.