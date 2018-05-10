'Maharana Pratap Marg' poster pasted on Akbar Road signboard; police registers case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A poster with 'Maharana Pratap Marg' written on it was today found pasted on an Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens' Delhi, prompting the Delhi Police to remove it and register a case in connection with the incident.

The road on which residences of several Union ministers, BJP chief Amit Shah as well and the Congress office are situated, falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

In its complaint to the police, the NDMC said, "some miscreants have affixed a psoter in the name of Maharana Pratap Road on the road signboard installed by NDMC on Akbar Road indicating the name of the road for public convenience".

The Council stated that the act created inconvenience to the public and attracted people to the spot.

Police said that their patrolling staff saw the poster and removed it.

After receiving a complaint from the council, a case was registered under The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, a senior police officer said.

The NDMC also clarified that no proposal for renaming the road has been approved.

"No such proposal has been received by the council neither such a renaming has been approved. The defacement of the signboard is a law and order issue and the police should take the required action," an NDMC spokesperson said.

So far, nobody has claimed responsibility for the defacement which comes on the birth anniversary of the Mewar warrior.

However, this is not the first time Akbar Road signboard has been defaced.

In 2016, Akbar Road signboards were defaced and posters of'Maharna Pratap Marg' were put up.

Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, had then claimed responsibility for the act.

Two years ago General V K Singh (retired) had written to the Union Minister for Urban Development, proposing that Akbar Road be renamed Maharana Pratap Road.

NDMC Vice Chairman Karan Singh Tanwar had then said that he would raise the issue before the council but no proposal in this regard was made.

Maharana Pratap was involved in a war with Emperor Akbar after he refused to accept the suzerainty of the Mughals.