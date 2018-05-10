National Commission of Minorities orders police protection to Josna Sibi

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission of Minorities (NCM) on Thursday directed the Kozhikode Police to provide security to Josna Sibi, who was forced to undergo an abortion after being severely assaulted by seven people including, a CPM leader. Issuing the direction, the panel said the woman was being continuously harassed and has been forced to repeatedly shift houses. NCM has been looking into the matter after Josna filed a complaint before it.

The seven accused had allegedly assaulted Sibi, on January 28 when she tried to intervene in a dispute over a boundary wall between them and her husband. Four months' pregnant Josna was kicked in the stomach allegedly by Velamcode CPM branch secretary Thambi. While hearing the matter on Thursday, the NCM was apprised that Josna and her family members are still receiving threats, sources told the New Indian Express.

Thursday’s hearing was attended by the Kozhikode Superintendent of Police (SP) who assured the NCM of the police taking care of the security of Josna and family. During the hearing, the NCM observed the kind of harassment Josna was being subjected to can be gauged from the fact in less than three months Josna has shifted three houses and 'false cases' have been pressed against Josna and her family members. Besides ordering protection for Josna, the NCM also asked the SP to invoke the charge of attempt to murder (307 IPC) against the accused. It also directed the Kerala Government to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case and refer the case to a special court. The NCM further asked the Kerala Government to provide financial assistance to Josna and her family comprising her husband, a two-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

The family comes from a very poor background and all members of their family are suffering from serious ailments, sources said. “There is a clear violation of Article 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution in the case. There is also a violation of Article 4 of the UN declaration in this case. Considering the sensitive nature of the case, we have also directed the Kozhikode police to file a monthly progress report in the case for a period of one year,” the NCM said. India is a signatory to the UN declaration and is bound to comply with the terms of the declaration. Article 4 provides that states shall take measures where required to ensure that persons belonging to minorities may exercise fully and effectively all their human rights and fundamental freedom without any discrimination and in full equality before the law.