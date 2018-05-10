Home Nation

Nepal visit reflects government's neighbourhood first policy: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said he was also looking forward to meeting the political leaders and friends in Nepal.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described his two-day visit to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy and said as the Himalayan state entered a new era, India would continue to remain its steadfast partner.

Modi will visit the Himalayan nation tomorrow and it will be his third visit to that country as Prime Minister.

"It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal," the PM said in a statement.

He said his visit closely follows the state visit of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to India last month.

"These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government's commitment to the 'neighbourhood first' policy, in consonance with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," the statement said.

Modi said the two countries have completed several bilateral connectivity and development projects in the last few years and initiated transformational initiatives for the benefit of their people.

"Prime Minister Oli and I will have the opportunity to take forward our recent wide-ranging discussions in New Delhi on issues of mutual interest, and to advance our cooperative partnership across diverse sectors," he said.

"As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating gains of democracy and achieving rapid economic growth and development, India will continue to remain a steadfast partner of the government of Nepal to implement its vision of 'Samriddha Nepal, sukhi Nepali' (prosperous Nepal, happy Nepali)," read the statement.

In addition to Kathmandu, Modi said he was also looking forward to visiting Janakpur and Muktinath.

Both of these places attract a large number of pilgrims every year.

"They are living testimony to the ancient and strong cultural and religious ties between the peoples of India and Nepal," he said.

The Prime Minister said he was also looking forward to meeting the political leaders and friends in Nepal.

"I am confident that my visit will further cement our people-centric partnership with Nepal on the basis of mutual benefit, goodwill and understanding," Modi noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

J-K police expands probe in Kathua rape and murder case to Meerut

SC/ST Act: Government initiates inter-ministerial consultations on draft ordinance to overturn SC verdict

AMU row: Minority institutions demand white paper on 1947 Partition

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies