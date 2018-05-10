Home Nation

No place like 'Indian occupied Kashmir' exists: Sushma Swaraj to student seeking help

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today gave a stinging reply to an Indian seeking her help from the Philippines.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today gave a stinging reply to an Indian seeking her help from the Philippines in getting a new passport as she objected to his Twitter profile that said he hails from "Indian occupied Kashmir".

"If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that," Swaraj said, responding to his request for help.

Sheikh Ateeq requested Swaraj to help him in getting a new passport and said he needed to get back to his home as his health was deteriorating.

"I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as I literally need to go home for medical checkup (sic)," Ateeq tweeted.

Later, in another tweet, Swaraj expressed happiness that Ateeq had corrected his profile and then directed Indian authorities saying, "He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him." 

Later, Ateeq apparently deleted his Twitter account as it could not be accessed.

Meanwhile, Swaraj also offered help to another Indian named Chetna Ahuja, who complained that she was harassed due to Indian e-visa.

"I was scheduled to travel from HK-Delhi with my baby and helper as my mother has a surgery. We applied e-visa and got a granted ETA but today on spot they rejected -passport incomplete," Ahuja said.

Responding to her request for help, Swaraj told Indian authorities that the case needs "compassionate handling".

