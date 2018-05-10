Home Nation

Panchayat polls in West Bengal on May 14: State Election Commission 

The counting will take place on May 17 and repolling, if any, will be held the day before, SEC secretary Nilanjan Shandilya told reporters in Kolkata.

Published: 10th May 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ending speculation, the State Election Commission (SEC) today announced that the panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on May 14.

The counting will take place on May 17 and repolling, if any, will be held the day before, SEC secretary Nilanjan Shandilya told reporters here.

The SEC's announcement followed the Supreme Court direction to the state poll panel to ensure "free and fair" panchayat elections on May 14 in the state.

Shandilya said elections will be held in 621 zila parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis besides 31,827 gram panchayats.

The Supreme Court during the day stayed the Calcutta High Court order asking the West Bengal State Election Commission to accept nomination papers filed through e-mail for contesting the panchayat polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took note of the fact that almost 17,000 candidates have won the panchayat polls unopposed and dubbed it "worrying" and directed the SEC not to declare them as winners.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the state poll panel to ensure "free and fair" panchayat elections on May 14 in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Panchayat polls State Election Commission 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

24 Bangladeshi youths with suspected terror links held in Tripura

Maharashtra cop caught on camera extorting money from tourist at Ellora Caves

SC refuses to pass any order on promotion of ED official probing Aircel-Maxis deal case

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies