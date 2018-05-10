Police arrest four Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras, six others for civilian killings

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir and arrested four militants involved in the April 30 killing of three youths in Baramulla. Six Over Grounds Workers (OGWs) were also caught in the police operation. “We have arrested four LeT militants and six of their OWGs for their involvement in the killing of the three youths (in Baramulla),” Deputy Inspector General (DIG), North Kashmir, Sunil Gupta said, adding that witnesses alerted the police as they easily identified the militants who were locals.

“A Pakistani militant was suspected to be involved in these murders as per eyewitness accounts. However, he turned out to be a local militant, Aijaz Gojri, who had changed his appearance to create the impression of a Pakistani,” Gupta said. Three of the four weapons used in the killings were seized, he added. “Empty cartridges seized from the scene of crime appear to have same markings as found on live cartridges recovered from the militants and their hideout.”

After the killings, all the four militants had fled in a silver colour car provided by Uzair Amin Bhat. “Uzair was also arrested and the vehicle seized,” the police officer said. Sustained interrogation of the militants revealed that their Lashkar handlers in Pakistan had given clear instructions to them to create atmosphere of terror in north Kashmir by killing as many civilians. “This explains the killings that had taken place in other parts of north Kashmir including Hajin and Sopore,” the DIG said.