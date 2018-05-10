Home Nation

Police arrest four Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras, six others for civilian killings

Sustained interrogation of the militants revealed that their Lashkar handlers in Pakistan had given clear instructions to them to create atmosphere of terror in north Kashmir by killing civilians.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir and arrested four militants involved in the April 30 killing of three youths in Baramulla. Six Over Grounds Workers (OGWs) were also caught in the police operation. “We have arrested four LeT militants and six of their OWGs for their involvement in the killing of the three youths (in Baramulla),” Deputy Inspector General (DIG), North Kashmir, Sunil Gupta said, adding that witnesses alerted the police as they easily identified the militants who were locals.

“A Pakistani militant was suspected to be involved in these murders as per eyewitness accounts. However, he turned out to be a local militant, Aijaz Gojri, who had changed his appearance to create the impression of a Pakistani,” Gupta said. Three of the four weapons used in the killings were seized, he added. “Empty cartridges seized from the scene of crime appear to have same markings as found on live cartridges recovered from the militants and their hideout.”

After the killings, all the four militants had fled in a silver colour car provided by Uzair Amin Bhat. “Uzair was also arrested and the vehicle seized,” the police officer said. Sustained interrogation of the militants revealed that their Lashkar handlers in Pakistan had given clear instructions to them to create atmosphere of terror in north Kashmir by killing as many civilians. “This explains the killings that had taken place in other parts of north Kashmir including Hajin and Sopore,” the DIG said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar LeT Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Green light to NGOs for citing House panel reports during court proceedings

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants to make youth wings poll-savvy

CBI files case against 40 in Army recruitment scam

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona