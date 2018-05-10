Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Siachen glacier base camp in Ladakh

He will be the first president to visit the camp since the visit of the then president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2004.

Published: 10th May 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to visit base camp of Siachen glacier, world's highest battlefield, defence sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat visited Kargil sector in Ladakh region and reviewed security situation on Wednesday.

Sources said President Kovind will interact with the soldiers posted there.

He will be the first president to visit the camp since the visit of the then president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2004. The president will also visit the Kumar Post and interact with soldiers there.

Dr Kalam became the first Indian President to visit the Siachen glacier.

A defence ministry spokesman on the Official Twitter Account of Northern Command, said "#General Bipin Rawat #COAS visited forward areas in #Kargil Sector; reviewed security situation & operational preparedness. The #COAS lauded all ranks for their dedication and high morale".

 

