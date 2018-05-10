Home Nation

Punjab seeks World Bank aid for infrastructure development

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today sought the World Bank assistance for infrastructure development in the state.

In a meeting with a team of the World Bank here, the finance minister said that potable drinking water, sewerage, sanitation, health, agriculture, remodelling of ponds and governance reforms are the major areas, which need to be improved.

The minister expressed hope that the intervention of the World Bank would help in raising the per capita income of the state.

During the meeting, it was discussed that agriculture methods were outdated and vicious circle of two crops badly hit the quality and availability of the drinking water especially in rural areas.

The minister said the World Bank assistance could enable the state to provide quality drinking water, sewerage and other amenities.

Prominent among others who were present in the meeting included World Bank's Senior Operations Officer Bathula Amith Nagaraj, World Bank's programme leader Sumila Gulyani, World Bank's Senior Economist Jorge Coarasa, World Bank's Lead Operation Officer Bhavna Bhatia besides senior officers of the state, said an official release.

