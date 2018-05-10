Home Nation

Raman Singh takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's upcoming roadshow in Chhattisgarh

Taking a jibe at the Congress chief, Singh said that the road of Chhattisgarh is not like Amethi (Rahul's constituency), it is good for bike rides.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a massive roadshow in Chhattisgarh, state Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said he is welcome to hold the rally on 'well-constructed roads of the state.'

Taking a jibe at the Congress chief, Singh said that the road of Chhattisgarh is not like Amethi (Rahul's constituency), it is good for bike rides.

"He can take out bike rally anywhere he likes in the state, the roads of the state is very good. It is not like the roads of Amethi, where he cannot take out bike rallies," Singh said.

Rahul is scheduled to hold a roadshow with a bike rally in Chhattisgarh on May 17.

Further speaking on the Karnataka assembly elections, he expressed confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on 15. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Raman Singh roadshow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

GST on langar: SGPC writes to Centre again, gets no reply

West Bengal panchayat polls: 3 TMC workers injured in clash with BJP cadres

Water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh village forces girls to walk 4 km for toilet

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona