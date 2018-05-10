Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal discharged from hospital​

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, granted bail in a money laundering case, was today discharged from the civic-run KEM hospital here where he underwent treatment for nearly a week.

The hospital authorities said they decided to discharge Bhujbal as his medical reports were fine.

However, they did not divulge any other detail about his ailments.

Bhujbal, 70, in jail since March 2016 in connection with the money laundering case, was granted bail on May 4 by the Bombay High Court after it took into consideration his old age and deteriorating health.

He was later admitted to the KEM hospital in Parel area after he was released from the Arthur Road Jail.

Dr Avinash Supe, the dean of KEM Hospital, had then said some of Bhujbal's medical reports were expected and that they would decide on his discharge after taking into account his response to medication.

An official from the hospital today said, "Bhujbal's medical reports were ok, hence we decided to discharge him.

" "He has been treated for multiple ailments but we cannot disclose the details," the official added.

Bhujbal, who handled the Public Works Department in the Congress-NCP government, was arrested in March 2016 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found in an inquiry that he allegedly misused his office in awarding contracts for PWD projects, causing a loss to the exchequer.

His son Pankaj Bhujbal yesterday met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here.

A Sena MLA said the meeting was a 15-minute courtesy call by Pankaj Bhujbal and that there was no political discussion between them.

Asked if there was a possibility of Chhagan Bhujbal shifting his political ideology after having been granted bail, the leader said it was highly unlikely.