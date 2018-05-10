Home Nation

Supreme Court expresses anguish over lawyers targeting judges, court orders

The judge's outburst came when the lawyers appearing in the matter started arguing simultaneously by raising their pitch.

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A trend has started among lawyers to target the judges, which would ultimately lead to the "killing of the institution", a Supreme Court bench observed today.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit, while hearing a Kerala medical college matters, was critical of the lawyers criticising the orders and judgements of the courts in television debates.

"Who is spared in this court? Every Judge is targeted. By one arrow you want to kill all. You people are destroying this institution. If this institution is destroyed, then you people won't survive", Justice Mishra said.

The judge's outburst came when the lawyers appearing in the matter started arguing simultaneously by raising their pitch.

Justice Mishra said, "You (lawyers) are killing this institution every day. Lawyers will survive only if this institution survives." 

Justice Mishra also expressed displeasure that the Supreme Court Bar Association was silent on the issue.

He made the remarks in the presence of the SCBA President Vikas Singh, who was appearing for one of the parties.

The bench was hearing the matter in which it had recently stayed the Kerala government's ordinance which sought to protect certain medical admissions that were set aside. Today, the bench was hearing a clarification application and declined to entertain it.

