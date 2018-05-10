Home Nation

Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court order on West Bengal panchayat polls

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took note of the fact that almost 17,000 candidates have won the panchayat polls unopposed and directed the state poll panel not to declare them as winners.

Published: 10th May 2018

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today stayed the Calcutta High Court order asking the West Bengal State Election Commission to accept nomination papers filed through e-mail for contesting the panchayat elections in the state.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, asked the state poll panel to ensure "free and fair" panchayat elections on May 14 in the state.

The apex court said the High Court's direction and the fact that 34 per cent of the candidates have won the election unopposed, "are worrying".

On May 8, the high court had directed the SEC to accept the nominations of those candidates named by CPI(M) who had filed their papers electronically within the stipulated time before 3 pm on April 23.

