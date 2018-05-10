Swimming pool owner among three booked after boy drowns in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: Three persons, including a fitness centre owner in Mumbra, have been booked on the charge of culpable homicide after a 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool, police said today.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

"The boy, Ayan Khan, had gone to Future Fitness Gym and Swimming Pool along with his cousin. However, he drowned while swimming in the deeper part of the pool," police said.

The gym and swimming pool is owned by Aziz Faruqi.

Along with Faruqi, the caretaker of the swimming pool Huzoor Khan alias Lal and trainer Sayyed Hussain have also been booked under IPC section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the minor's aunt.

None of the accused have been arrested so far in this connection, police said adding that further investigation is on.