Home Nation

Toll rises to 12 in Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm

Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said district magistrates have been asked to distribute relief among the storm-hit people immediately.

Published: 10th May 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (RVK Rao |EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The toll from a thunderstorm which lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 12, officials said today.

"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night," Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

One more person died at Hathras, the police said.

Awasthi said district magistrates have been asked to distribute relief among the storm-hit people immediately.

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorm Toll rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal discharged from hospital​

Four killed, ten injured in truck-jeep collision in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Army organises medical, vet camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash