Toll rises to 12 in Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The toll from a thunderstorm which lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 12, officials said today.

"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night," Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

One more person died at Hathras, the police said.

Awasthi said district magistrates have been asked to distribute relief among the storm-hit people immediately.

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.