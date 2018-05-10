Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm: Toll rises to 16 dead, 27 injured; fresh weather warning issued

Twenty-seven others were injured in the calamity which affected nine districts, mostly in western Uttar Pradesh that had also borne the brunt of a previous storm on May 2-3.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Children who were injured after their house collapsed in the recent storm sit with their family members at Arjuna village in Khandauli Agra on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The death toll in the storm that hit parts of Uttar Pradesh last night has risen to 16, an official said today as the Met office issued another bad weather alert for the state.

"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three each from Mathura and Aligarh, two each in Firozabad and Agra and one death each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat last night," an official spokesperson said.

Twenty-seven others were injured in the calamity which affected nine districts, mostly in western Uttar Pradesh that had also borne the brunt of a previous storm on May 2-3.

The official said seven houses were damaged in last night's storm.

Thirty-seven head of cattle perished.

A weather office spokesman today warned of more thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds on Saturday and Sunday at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He said a dust storm too was "very likely" at certain places in western UP.

On Sunday, thunderstorms accompanied by squalls with a wind speed of 50-70 kmph were very likely at isolated places in the state, he said.

Last week's storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued fresh directives to the administration to speed up relief operations.

An official release said he asked the ministers-in-charge and district magistrates to visit the affected districts.

He said the assessment of the damage should be done immediately and repair work must begin at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

J-K police expands probe in Kathua rape and murder case to Meerut

SC/ST Act: Government initiates inter-ministerial consultations on draft ordinance to overturn SC verdict

AMU row: Minority institutions demand white paper on 1947 Partition

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies