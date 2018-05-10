Home Nation

Water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh village forces girls to walk 4 km for toilet

The girls of the government hostel travel every day with their school teacher and other maids with buckets to use the toilet.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: ANI

By ANI

DAMOH: Due to the problem of water scarcity in the Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the girls of government hostel have to travel four kilometers daily to use the toilet.

"My friends and I along with our teacher walks two kilometers every day to use the toilet, due to the water crisis in the area," a student said.

Even after having two borewells in the region the girls face hardship as the water of both the bore wells goes dry at the beginning of the season.

"The borewell goes dry every season, but usually we get water through tanker. But this time we did not even have that," said the warden of the hostel.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the collector of the district said that they have informed about the matter to the higher authority, but are yet to receive any help from them.

"There is water shortage; we are trying to solve it. We have informed the authority, soon some solution would be found out," said the collector.

