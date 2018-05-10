Home Nation

Will not use JD(U) name, symbol for now: Sharad Yadav faction assures Delhi High Court

The assurance was given before Justice Rekha Palli who took it on record and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav | PTI

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The Sharad Yadav faction of the Janata Dal (United) today assured the Delhi High Court that it will desist from using the name and the poll symbol, 'Arrow', of the party till the final decision on their plea against the Election Commission's order rejecting their claim to both.

The assurance was given before Justice Rekha Palli who took it on record and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

The undertaking by the Yadav group came in response to the Nitish Kumar faction's application, filed through advocate Gopal Singh, seeking that the other side be restrained from using the party name or symbol at any forum as their plea against the EC order was pending in the high court.

Kumar's faction, also represented by advocates Shivam Singh and Manish Kumar, alleged that Yadav's group was violating the EC's orders of November 17 and November 25, 2017.

Denying the allegation, Yadav's group, represented by advocate Nizam Pasha, said they have not violated the EC orders and will desist from using the party name and symbol during pendency of their plea.

In its November 17 order, the EC had ruled in favour of Kumar's faction with regard to which group was the real JD(U), but the poll panel had not given reasons for arriving at the decision.

The poll panel gave a reasoned order on November 25.

The orders have been challenged by the Yadav faction.

Kumar and Yadav had parted ways after the former decided to join hands with the BJP in July, triggering a battle for the control of the party.

Following the rift with Kumar, Yadav had claimed that by ending the alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and deserting what was then called the 'grand alliance' or Mahagathbandhan, Kumar had gone against the party's national executive's decision to oppose the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Sharad Yadav Janata Dal United Mahagathbandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Goa government to file review petition against Supreme Court mining ban order

Ally BJP slams Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's call for ceasefire; says government 'soft' on stone pelters

Yogi Adityanath government a failure on law & order front: Akhilesh Yadav

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies