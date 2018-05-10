Yogi Adityanath government a failure on law & order front: Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lauching a scathing attack on CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that while the CM was busy campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, assuring people of better law and order under BJP rule, murderers and criminals were striking at will in UP.

The former UP CM comments came over the recent spate in killings across the state, including the sensational murder of a lawyer in Allahabad on Thursday morning. A day earlier, in Saharanpur, brother of Bhim Sena’s regional head was shot leading to huge protest by Dalits.

Dubbing the lawyer’s murder as the manifestation of the collapse of law and order machinery in the state, Akhilesh took a jibe on state government over encounters being conducted by the police. He alleged that innocent were being targeted in the name of encounter and added that the criminals were moving around with impunity without any fear of encounters which were fake. “Had the encounters been genuine, the criminals could not have dared commit murders and get away,” he said.

SP chief also took up the issue of Narendra Nagar who was arrested by the Meerut police on charges of smuggling beef and later died in jail. Narendra, according to his family members, was tortured by the police in custody as a result of which he died in jail. Akhilesh demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family members of Narendra.