Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath government a failure on law & order front: Akhilesh Yadav

The former UP CM comments came over the recent spate in killings across the state, including the sensational murder of a lawyer in Allahabad

Published: 10th May 2018 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lauching a scathing attack on CM Yogi Adityanath,  Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that while the CM was busy campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, assuring people of better law and order under BJP rule, murderers and criminals were striking at will in UP.

The former UP CM comments came over the recent spate in killings across the state, including the sensational murder of a lawyer in Allahabad on Thursday morning. A day earlier, in Saharanpur, brother of Bhim Sena’s regional head was shot leading to huge protest by Dalits.

Dubbing the lawyer’s murder as the manifestation of the collapse of law and order machinery in the state, Akhilesh took a jibe on state government over encounters being conducted by the police. He alleged that innocent were being targeted in the name of encounter and added that the criminals were moving around with impunity without any fear of encounters which were fake. “Had the encounters been genuine, the criminals could not have dared commit murders and get away,” he said.

SP chief also took up the issue of Narendra Nagar who was arrested by the Meerut police on charges of smuggling beef and later died in jail. Narendra, according to his family members, was tortured by the police in custody as a result of which he died in jail. Akhilesh demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family members of Narendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party chief Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Goa government to file review petition against Supreme Court mining ban order

Ally BJP slams Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's call for ceasefire; says government 'soft' on stone pelters

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Lawyer shot in Allahabad, murder leads to protests by fraternity 

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies