Home Nation

A political party has hired contract killers to kill me, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee today claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched by a political party to kill her for political gains.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched by a political party to kill her for political gains, but did not mention any names.

She said the modus operandi was to first assassinate one's character and then to eliminate the person.

"But I am not afraid of death...conspiracy was hatched earlier too to kill me," she said.

In an interview to a Bengali television channel 'Zee 24 Ghanta', Banerjee said, "I know a conspiracy is being hatched by a political party to kill me. It has even given contract (supari) for the purpose. Advance has also been given to the contract killers, who had undertaken a recce at my residence, office and places around them".

The TMC supremo said she had already prepared her "political will" and that nobody could put her party in jeopardy.

"Since I am very practical, I have already prepared my political will, incorporating everything about who will be the leader of my party in my absence and who will do what. They (the conspirers) won't be able to put my party in trouble," she said.

The chief minister said the police and intelligence had suggested her to change her residence for a stronger security arrangement.

"But I love the people and want to work for their development...nobody can issue threats to me and stop me from working for them," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal contract killers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Why are you continuing with this farce coalition government: P Chidambaram to Mehbooba Mufti

Navy to focus on big data analytics, artificial intelligence

money, currency, economy

Police, election commission officials raid Congress candidate's house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood