Amid row over AMU's Jinnah portrait, BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule terms Muhammad Ali Jinnah a 'mahapurush'

The BJP MP said that the Jinnah controversy was being raked up in order to divert attention from the real issues of 'bahujan samaj' of poverty, starvation, etc.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Earlier, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the Jinnah portrait matter. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Amid a row over Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), local BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule has termed the founder of Pakistan a 'mahapurush' (great personality), causing embarrassment to her party.

"All the 'mahapurush' who had contributed to the freedom struggle, irrespective of their caste or community, need to be respected," the MP told newspersons here last night when asked to comment on the Jinnah controversy in AMU.

Asked if Jinnah was a 'mahapurush', she replied, "He was, is, and will always remain a great person.

" "The portrait of such a 'mahapurush', wherever it is required, should be installed with respect.Jinnah is respected from the times of freedom struggle. His portrait is installed in the Lok Sabha. His name should be taken with respect," she said.

The BJP MP said that the Jinnah controversy was being raked up in order to divert attention from the real issues of 'bahujan samaj' of poverty, starvation, etc.

Her own party colleague and MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, had earlier written a letter to AMU vice-chancellor seeking explanation as to why Jinnah's portrait continues to adorn the walls of the university, triggering a massive controversy.

UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya had a few days ago said Jinnah was a great leader and demanded that Gautam be expelled from the BJP. However, he had later denied making any such remarks.

To a question on Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar's statements that backward people were being neglected, she said she too had felt the same way.

Phule had earlier raised questions on BJP leaders dining at the houses of Dalits.

TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University

