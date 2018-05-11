Home Nation

Baba Ramdev meets Lalu Prasad, gives yoga tips to stay healthy

Lalu Prasad was today granted six-week provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases on medical ground.

Published: 11th May 2018 09:14 PM

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev today called on Lalu Prasad to congratulate him on his son's marriage and advised the ailing leader to practice safe breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama to maintain good health.

Ramdev, who is in Bihar since Tuesday last for holding training camps in districts like Nalanda and Gaya, called on the RJD chief at 10 Circular Road residence of his wife Rabri Devi here.

I met Lalu ji, conveyed my best wishes for the marriage of his son Tej Pratap, congratulated him on getting six-week bail and advised him to regularly practice Yoga to maintain good health, Ramdev told reporters emerging from Rabri's residence.

I have asked Lalu ji to practice safe breathing exercises like the Anulom Vilom Pranayama.

He asked me to arrange for an instructor who could supervise his Yoga practice and correct him wherever it was necessary.

I said I would do so, Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru, however, did not state clearly whether he would be attending tomorrow the wedding of Tej Pratap Yadav, Prasads elder son, and merely said I have received the invitation.

I am also holding Yoga classes in Gaya tomorrow.

The septuagenarian RJD supremo was today granted six-week provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases on medical ground.

After arriving here last evening from Ranchi on three-day parole to attend his son's marriage, Prasad is stayed put at 10 Circular road home.

