Home Nation

BJP rigging EVMs to win elections, alleges Shiv Sena

The recovery of  'fake' voter ID cards in Bengaluru show how the electoral process in Karnataka has touched a new low, the Sena said.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena today accused its estranged ally BJP of rigging EVMs to win elections and claimed that people do not trust the current method of polling anymore.

The recovery of "fake" voter ID cards in Bengaluru show how the electoral process in Karnataka has touched a new low, the Sena said.

The southern state goes to polls tomorrow and the results will be declared on May 15.

"(PM Narendra) Modi talks about 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. But although the Congress is coming to an end, its thoughts are not dying. The BJP is trying to finish the Congress by imbibing the qualities of that party," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouth piece 'Saamana'."Ahead of the Karnataka elections, 10,000 fake voter ID cards were recovered from a flat in Bengaluru.

The Congress has targeted the BJP on the issue. This voter ID scam shows that the Karnataka election has touched a new low," the party said.

"A large sum of money is being used in the elections. From where the BJP gets so much money is no more a secret as everyone knows the truth."Money starts flowing ahead of any election, be it gram panchayat or Lok Sabha.It seems as if notes are being printed by 'Mudra Bank' in every house.

The Congress used to indulge in this, which the BJP is now doing," the Sena alleged. Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of copying his party's manifesto in the Karnataka polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said."

In short, the BJP has adopted the Congress' policy of winning elections by hook or crook. The Congress must be feeling proud that the BJP is taking its ideology forward," it said.

The Sena alleged that the Congress had also indulged in malpractices during its rule. "When former prime minister Indira Gandhi won a massive mandate, the late Sena supremo (Bal Thackeray) had questioned her win, saying it was not the victory of 'bai' (Indira), but that of 'shai' (ink)," it said.

"The ink rule is now over, but the BJP is rigging EVMs to win elections. People don't trust the current method of polling any more," it said.

"Only the masks of those sitting in power have changed, but the faces behind these masks are the same. The BJP has not defeated the Congress, but has merged it within itself," the Sena alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena EVM BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jammu and Kashmir: Police personnel killed in terrorist attack

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

Over 27,000 students flunk Punjabi exam in Class 10 ​Punjab School Education Board ​results

Supreme Court Collegium unanimously agrees on elevation of Justice KM Joseph; to meet again on May 16

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood